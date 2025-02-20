Can You Substitute Coconut Flour For All-Purpose Flour?

Substituting in baking has become increasingly common in an effort to accommodate all kinds of dietary restrictions to keep the kitchen as inclusive as possible. Substituting also can be a flavor preference — but some swaps affect more than just taste. All-purpose flour is a key player in the baking world, but can you substitute it with coconut flour? To get to the bottom of this, we spoke to expert baker Jerelle Guy, the author of the James Beard Award-nominated cookbook "Black Girl Baking" and the creator of the cooking and spirituality-themed newsletter "The Dinner Ritual."

According to Guy, "[C]oconut flour is fine and very absorbent, which, if used improperly, makes baked goods more dense and prone to dryness or crumbling. It also lacks gluten, so it doesn't provide much structure on its own." So while this could be a good gluten-free option, coconut flour requires some extra handling and isn't an exact substitute. To prevent a mealy texture, Guy advises adding "extra eggs for better binding and structure and extra fat like cream, butter or coconut oil to keep the texture tender." You'll need to stay mindful of your recipe so you use the right ingredient ratio, or try a recipe like salted caramel coconut flour brownies that already accounts for the more absorbent flour.