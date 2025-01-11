The Ideal Knife To Cut Sushi Looks More Like A Sword

Making sushi at home is a labor-intensive, but tremendously rewarding process. Not only are the right ingredients — such as rice, vinegar, and toppings like tobiko, fresh fish, and egg — important to your success, but so is the necessary equipment. There are two essential tools for sushi-making: a rice cooker and the proper, razor-sharp knife.

When it comes to what kind of knife is best, Chef Cheng Lin of Shota Omakase in Brooklyn, New York, has a clear answer. "The Japanese yanagi knife is special for slicing fish fillets (boneless) into sashimi and toppings for sushi," he told Food Republic. While 30-centimeter yanagi knives are the most common, Chef Lin prefers a 33-inch version, though the length you choose is a matter of personal comfort and preference.

Yanagi knives feature long, slim blades that bear a strong resemblance to Japan's most famous sword, the katana. The highest-quality knives are made in the honyaki or "true-forged" style, using steel with a high carbon rate, which is known to hold its sharp edge particularly well. Yanagi knives are traditionally honed by hand until sharp enough to slice delicate fish without bruising or damaging the meat. This tool gives you a smoothness and precision that makes for beautiful-looking sushi or sashimi, with an even thickness and no torn edges.