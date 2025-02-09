The Beautiful Trader Joe's Location Set Inside An Old Movie Theater

Walking into one distinctive Trader Joe's in Houston, Texas can feel like stepping into a movie rather than just going grocery shopping. The store is housed in an old movie theater, and you enter beneath a classic marquee that the popular grocery chain rewired and restored before opening its doors in 2012. Trader Joe's also preserved other original features from the historic Alabama Theatre, which first opened in 1939 and takes its unexpected name from its location just off Alabama Street.

A large circular ceiling medallion immediately draws attention upon entering, restored to its former glory in the theater's Streamline Moderne Art Deco style. It features three concentric circles in shades of turquoise, with a turquoise and brown pattern inside them, all set against a cream background surrounding a central brown circle. Smaller ceiling medallions in similar colors were also refurbished to their original appearance.

Trader Joe's maintained the mosaic tile flooring at the entrance, which features a design of yellow swirled with orange-red — reminiscent of the start of the yellow brick road in "The Wizard of Oz." The store also preserved several light fixtures and a section of a balcony with five original theater seats, though the balcony itself is off-limits to customers. A touch of Hollywood whimsy can be found at checkout, where red ropes mark off the line to pay — though they aren't red velvet.