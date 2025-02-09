The Beautiful Trader Joe's Location Set Inside An Old Movie Theater
Walking into one distinctive Trader Joe's in Houston, Texas can feel like stepping into a movie rather than just going grocery shopping. The store is housed in an old movie theater, and you enter beneath a classic marquee that the popular grocery chain rewired and restored before opening its doors in 2012. Trader Joe's also preserved other original features from the historic Alabama Theatre, which first opened in 1939 and takes its unexpected name from its location just off Alabama Street.
A large circular ceiling medallion immediately draws attention upon entering, restored to its former glory in the theater's Streamline Moderne Art Deco style. It features three concentric circles in shades of turquoise, with a turquoise and brown pattern inside them, all set against a cream background surrounding a central brown circle. Smaller ceiling medallions in similar colors were also refurbished to their original appearance.
Trader Joe's maintained the mosaic tile flooring at the entrance, which features a design of yellow swirled with orange-red — reminiscent of the start of the yellow brick road in "The Wizard of Oz." The store also preserved several light fixtures and a section of a balcony with five original theater seats, though the balcony itself is off-limits to customers. A touch of Hollywood whimsy can be found at checkout, where red ropes mark off the line to pay — though they aren't red velvet.
History of the landmark Trader Joe's building
Instead of displaying movie titles, the marquee now announces product specials, store events, and other messages. It has two angled sides, with the Trader Joe's name displayed in large red letters on top. Above the back entrance, "Trader Joe's" is spelled out in big red letters across the curved facade. A square maroon column with "ALABAMA" written vertically in white neon lights on two sides was installed above the back entryway, echoing a taller version that has historically stood at the main entrance.
The Alabama Theatre showcased movies and live performances for nearly 45 years before closing in 1983. The following year, a bookstore took over the space, preserving many of the theater's features — including wall murals, balconies, ceiling medallions, and even the sloped floor and screen. The building still felt like a theater, with customers browsing bookshelves where seats had once been. However, after store closed in 2009, the real estate company that owned the property removed the murals and screen wall, among other changes, in an attempt to woo new tenants.
Trader Joe's expressed interest in the historic building, which has been designated a city landmark, and has occupied the space ever since. It was the chain's first Houston location, giving city residents access to Trader Joe's fan favorites, such as the Teeny Tiny Avocados, the sheet cake TikTok users jokingly requested for their last meal, and Ina Garten's go-to Trader Joe's dessert: the French apple tart.