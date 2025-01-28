Is Guinness 0 Totally Alcohol-Free?

Whether you're taking a break or totally breaking up with alcohol these days, you're not alone. According to Gallup, Americans are rethinking their relationship with alcohol in recent years, and if you happen to be one of those people tiptoeing toward the straight and narrow, chances are you've been confused by the labeling on non-alcoholic and alcohol-free products. If you love a Guinness Stout, for instance, you might assume that Guinness 0 has no alcohol — after all, it says "zero" right on the can. However, in the U.S., a product can be categorized as non-alcoholic as long as it has less than 0.5% alcohol by volume, which includes Guinness 0.

The choice to drink a non-alcoholic beer comes down to your personal preference. Some people just want to cut down on their consumption while others want or need to abstain totally. For those who are completely alcohol free, it's important to know what does and doesn't have any alcohol whatsoever. While 0.5% ABV is not a lot of alcohol, if you're looking to cut booze totally out of the equation, these beers aren't safe. Fret not, though, beer drinker, because if you don't want the sauce, there are plenty of beer choices that are totally alcohol free — and one of them is even made by Guinness. Just look for something labeled "alcohol-free."