The Surprise Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Your Bread

If you've ever made bread from scratch before, you know that it's a labor of love. From getting your flour to yeast ratio just right to deciding whether or not to preferment your dough, there are a lot of factors to consider. That's why it's best to choose easy, no-fuss ingredients when flavoring your dough that won't overcomplicate the process. Food Republic spoke to Martin from DadWhatCooks for his take on breadmaking, and he suggested one unique ingredient: onion soup mix. According to Martin, "The inclusion of the onion soup mix offers a simpler way to introduce onion to a dough. You don't have to deal with slicing and dicing onions (not to mention the tears!) and it's a convenient way to add some seasoning [and] [flavor] to the bread."

To incorporate onion soup mix, Martin explained, "The easiest way is to add 1 tablespoon of onion mix and remove 1 tablespoon of flour assuming you are using 500 [grams of] flour to bake one loaf. This will add a slight hint of onion without affecting the balance." If you're looking for more of the onion flavor, Martin also suggested turning the onion soup into a liquid and replacing a quarter of the water for the bread with the soup.