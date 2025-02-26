The Ultra-Sweet Fruit You'll Always Find During Ramadan (And Why It's Symbolic)

While many people are familiar with the fasting practices during Ramadan, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of food-based rituals that exist side by side the abstention. And there are few practices more important than suhoor and iftar during Ramadan.

Suhoor, eating before sun up, requires a well-rounded diet to maintain energy during a fast, and dates are a great way to accomplish this. It's said that the Prophet Muhammad broke his fast with dates, a staple fruit of Middle Eastern diets, so the symbolism of mimicking this practice is undeniable. However, dates are also loaded with fiber and minerals, making them an excellent choice for packing in as many nutrients as possible during a fast. Plus, they have plenty of natural sugars, giving fasting Muslims the energy they need to get through a Ramadan work day.

Sunnah, the practice of following the Prophet Muhammad's teachings, is meant to guide Muslims to a healthy, happy lifestyle. While dates aren't required to break one's fast during iftar, eating after sundown, or suhoor, it is desirable. While dates play an important symbolic and nutritional role during Ramadan, they see just as much enjoyment during Eid Al-Fitr, the three-day "festival of breaking the fast" at the end of the holiday.