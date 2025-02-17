Signs You're Overproofing Your Sourdough (& How To Fix It)

Baking a fresh, homemade batch of sourdough bread is always a good idea — if all goes according to plan, that is. From the daily feeding of your sourdough starter to proper sourdough scoring methods, baking this particular bread is a rather complex process. One common mistake that can completely derail your plans to enjoy a fresh loaf is accidentally overproofing your dough.

To confidently identify the signs of overproofed sourdough, Food Republic spoke with Hannah Dela Cruz, founder of the sourdough baking blog Make It Dough and author of "Sourdough Every Day," a comprehensive guide to using active and discard starters in a variety of baked goods. According to Dela Cruz, overproofing occurs when dough is left to rise for too long, especially in a warm environment

"When dough overproofs, the yeast has consumed all available nutrients, and the dough becomes overly acidic, weakening the gluten structure," she told Food Republic. "As a result, it tears easily, loses its structure and becomes flat due to its inability to trap [carbon dioxide]."

While this can be disheartening, it doesn't necessarily mean you have to toss everything and start over. In addition to identifying when dough is overproofed, Dela Cruz shared tips for fixing overproofed dough and preventing the mishap during the initial proofing process.