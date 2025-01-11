You've Probably Been Breaking One Food-Cutting Etiquette Rule

There are plenty of food and dining etiquette rules you need to stop breaking, so it can be a little overwhelming knowing where to start. However, there's one food-cutting rule you may have been breaking. The behavior in question? Pre-cutting all of your food before eating it.

Whether it's steak, fish, or even your greens, pre-cutting your food inevitably causes the food to cool down more quickly — think of all that precious heat escaping as steam. Now, this isn't a bad thing in and of itself, as some restaurants present their food piping hot as per food safety requirements, but it can have adverse effects on the quality of your meal overall. Typically, you want your restaurant experience to be relaxed, especially if you're out on a date night or catching up with friends. By cutting up all of your food as soon as it arrives, you're more likely to eat it faster to keep up with that quickly escaping heat. This can rush your meal, and it may (consciously or unconsciously) put pressure on your fellow diner(s) to step on it with their own food.

Not to mention, cutting up food is most commonly associated with children as they are looking to achieve the very goal of their food cooling down faster (and make it safer and easier to eat with bite-sized pieces). For many parents, it's hard to switch off from a caretaking mindset even without the kids present, but try to be in the moment and enjoy your time out.