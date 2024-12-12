You Can (And Should) Be Freezing Those Costco Pizza Leftovers

Everything's bigger at Costco. Known for over-the-top containers like 60-pound tubs of honey and 30-pound buckets of macaroni and cheese, it's probably no surprise that the warehouse's food court serves up super large portions, too, including quarter-pound hot dogs (one of Julia Child's favorite foods from Costco), and pizza slices that take up almost an entire paper plate. There's only so much 'za one person can eat in a single sitting, of course, but don't toss any leftovers in the trash because you can (and should) be freezing all the pizza all the time. Costco's food court pies freeze and reheat amazingly well, and at just $9.95 for an 18-inch pizza or $1.99 by the slice, you can have hot, fresh pizza any day of the week for a warehouse price. Take that, expensive delivery pizza.

There is no magic to freezing and reheating Costco pizza. Just order up a fresh pie (look for long lines at the food court; the food will be fresher), take it home, and let it cool. Once the pizza is at room temperature, wrap it in airtight packaging and place it in the freezer until it's frozen solid. The low-moisture, part skim mozzarella cheese that the Costco food court uses will freeze easily. If you go for a whole pie, break it up into individual slices or portions before you freeze it. That way you can take out only as much pizza as you need, which is perfect for weeknight meals and after school snacks.