Red Dye No. 3 Vs Red Dye No. 40: What's The Actual Difference?

As of January 15, 2025, red dye No. 3 is officially banned in the United States. This decision was made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after testing linked the chemical to cancer growth in animals. The announcement has raised concerns about the safety of other food dyes, including the widely used red dye No. 40.

Both red dye No. 3, also known as erythrosine, and red dye No. 40, or Allura Red, are synthetic color additives derived from petroleum. These chemical substances provide foods with a vibrant red color that has been shown to make certain foods more appealing to eat. However, the two dyes are not exactly the same.

Allura Red is made from a different chemical than erythrosine, and did not arrive on the food scene until 1970, over 60 years after the now-banned erythrosine was introduced. Allura Red is currently certified by the FDA as a safe-to-consume color additive, and is commonly found in snack foods and beverages like chips, candy, and sports drinks, where it provides an eye-catching, dark red hue.

At the time of publication, red dye No. 40 has not been proven to cause health problems such as cancer, although people with allergies or sensitivities to food dyes have been known to experience allergic reactions after consuming it. Many experts believe more research is needed to determine if any synthetic food additive, including Allura Red, is ultimately doing more harm than good when added to foods.