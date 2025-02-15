Spike Your Milkshake With This Booze For A Rich Flavor Kick (& A Buzz)
For those looking to get more than just a sugar rush after drinking a milkshake, consider spiking the creamy dessert with a few shots of something stronger. But, before you toss just any type of liquor into your milkshake, consider which spirit will work best with the creamy dessert. For tips on achieving the best boozy milkshake possible, Food Republic spoke to Jay West, the Chief Spirits Critic at Bottle Raiders.
The expert shares that dark liquors with deep notes of spice and oak are ideal for mixing with ice cream. "There's so much lovely richness and sweetness coming from the ice cream," West says. "It's a great idea to balance [them] with bourbon's bolder flavors and leave the sweetness to the ice cream!" When you're pouring bourbon into your milkshakes, add about 2 ounces of liquor for every 1 ½ cups ice cream — too much liquid could leave you with a bourbon float rather than a well-mixed milkshake.
When you're making the boozy dessert drink, you don't have to reach for the most expensive bottle — there are great value bourbons on liquor shelves that will taste just as good as the high-end kind when combined with a few scoops of ice cream. It might take you a little while to get tipsy off of the boozy ice cream concoction, but rest assured that you will still feel the effects of the bourbon after a few sips.
These ice cream flavors pair perfectly for bourbon
Bourbon is a great choice to add to your boozy milkshakes, but not just any ice cream will work well with the dark liquor. According to Jay West, avoid ice creams that are overly fruity or minty, as these flavors don't mix well with bourbon's profile. The expert suggests, "[Focus] on dessert-y, savory notes like nutty and pretzel-driven flavors[,] and know that any ice cream flavor with caramel and fudge elements will pair exceptionally well." You can also never go wrong with a classic chocolate or vanilla milkshake with a bourbon twist. Complex ice cream flavors, such as coffee and maple walnut, may also blend well with the notes of oak and spice present in most bourbons. If you want to really lean into the boozy flavor, add a few scoops of rum raisin.
As for how best to craft your bourbon milkshake, West recommends getting out your blender for the ideal consistency. Avoid trying to infuse your ice cream, as it can take a long time and may result in a less appetizing texture when you take a sip. If you don't want to break out any fancy appliances, you can also make these boozy milkshakes without a blender by simply stirring your desired ice cream flavor and a few shots of bourbon together in a cup until you reach your ideal milkshake consistency.