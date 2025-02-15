Spike Your Milkshake With This Booze For A Rich Flavor Kick (& A Buzz)

For those looking to get more than just a sugar rush after drinking a milkshake, consider spiking the creamy dessert with a few shots of something stronger. But, before you toss just any type of liquor into your milkshake, consider which spirit will work best with the creamy dessert. For tips on achieving the best boozy milkshake possible, Food Republic spoke to Jay West, the Chief Spirits Critic at Bottle Raiders.

The expert shares that dark liquors with deep notes of spice and oak are ideal for mixing with ice cream. "There's so much lovely richness and sweetness coming from the ice cream," West says. "It's a great idea to balance [them] with bourbon's bolder flavors and leave the sweetness to the ice cream!" When you're pouring bourbon into your milkshakes, add about 2 ounces of liquor for every 1 ½ cups ice cream — too much liquid could leave you with a bourbon float rather than a well-mixed milkshake.

When you're making the boozy dessert drink, you don't have to reach for the most expensive bottle — there are great value bourbons on liquor shelves that will taste just as good as the high-end kind when combined with a few scoops of ice cream. It might take you a little while to get tipsy off of the boozy ice cream concoction, but rest assured that you will still feel the effects of the bourbon after a few sips.