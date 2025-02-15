Here's How Long Beef Broth Can Last In The Fridge
Store-bought beef broth — and by extension, beef stock, which is quite similar but includes beef bones simmered in the liquid instead of just meat — is a culinary shortcut that can sit in our pantries for years. Its uses are many, from boiling hot dogs for a more flavorful bite to serving as the base for comforting soups and stews. But if you don't use all the broth in a can or box, you have only up to five days to finish it before it starts to go bad.
However, if you're an overachiever (just kidding) and have whipped up a batch of homemade beef broth, you have even less time to use it — just up to four days. The discrepancy is due to preservatives often added to store-bought broth, which help extend its shelf life.
These timelines also assume proper storage. Both store-bought and homemade broth should be kept in the refrigerator — and not left out at room temperature for more than two hours — in an airtight container. So, if you've opened a can of broth and didn't use it all, transfer the remainder to a container with a secure lid (likewise, if the screw-on cap or spout on a boxed broth is broken).
Freeze beef broth to extend its shelf-life
If you're approaching the fourth or fifth day of having your beef broth in the refrigerator but know you won't use it all in time, you can absolutely freeze it (don't let that strategically double-strained broth go to waste). Both store-bought and homemade broth can last up to six months in the freezer, though homemade broth is best used within four months for optimal flavor, as extreme cold can degrade its vibrancy.
For best results, store the broth in an airtight container, but avoid freezing it in one large block, which would require thawing all of it at once. Individual portion molds — like these one-cup silicone molds from Souper Cubes — are a great option. Let the broth freeze until solid, then transfer the smaller blocks to a freezer-safe plastic bag.
To thaw, it's best to let the broth sit in the refrigerator for up to two days, depending on the amount. But if you need it faster, you can warm up the individual blocks in a saucepan over low heat. If you're thawing a larger quantity, you can pop it in the microwave, but if you do, you must use the broth immediately.
Signs your beef broth is no longer any good
Your beef broth might not always last four or five days; mishandling can cause it to spoil sooner. Using dirty utensils, for example, can introduce bacteria — so beware if you're using your broth to make cocktails. It's a good idea to familiarize yourself with signs of spoilage, including a foul or sour odor upon opening the container. It might not smell exactly like spoiled beef, but it will be similar.
Visual changes can also indicate spoilage. Fresh beef broth has a rich, medium brown hue with little texture to obscure it. If it's starting to go bad, it may darken or turn grey and could become cloudy. If you see any mold floating in it — or hanging out on the sides or lid of the container — the broth has turned and should be poured down the sink.
Your broth can also spoil before you even open it. If unopened cans or boxes appear bulging or swollen, or if cans are significantly rusted, those are signs that the broth has been compromised. Toss it out rather than taking the risk — your gastrointestinal system will thank you.