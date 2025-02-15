Here's How Long Beef Broth Can Last In The Fridge

Store-bought beef broth — and by extension, beef stock, which is quite similar but includes beef bones simmered in the liquid instead of just meat — is a culinary shortcut that can sit in our pantries for years. Its uses are many, from boiling hot dogs for a more flavorful bite to serving as the base for comforting soups and stews. But if you don't use all the broth in a can or box, you have only up to five days to finish it before it starts to go bad.

However, if you're an overachiever (just kidding) and have whipped up a batch of homemade beef broth, you have even less time to use it — just up to four days. The discrepancy is due to preservatives often added to store-bought broth, which help extend its shelf life.

These timelines also assume proper storage. Both store-bought and homemade broth should be kept in the refrigerator — and not left out at room temperature for more than two hours — in an airtight container. So, if you've opened a can of broth and didn't use it all, transfer the remainder to a container with a secure lid (likewise, if the screw-on cap or spout on a boxed broth is broken).