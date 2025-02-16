The One Mealtime Rule To Remember If You're Restaurant-Hopping In Italy
Italy is one of the foremost food destinations in the world, and while breakfast in Italy is typically a sweet pastry with coffee, dinner is where Italian cuisine truly shines. However, if you're used to eating supper at 5 or 6 o'clock, you're in for a major culture shock thanks to one mealtime rule. Your three major meals tend to follow specific times, and dinner — or cena as it's called in Italy — typically doesn't take place until 8:30 p.m. (though this varies by region and, as it happens, by how touristy the area you're in might be).
The main reason Italians eat dinner so late actually has to do with geography. Because of its location, Italy enjoys a Mediterranean climate, and throughout history, no one wanted to be sweating away in the kitchen (or eating a large meal, for that matter) when the sun was at its hottest. Today, despite modern amenities and schedules, the country's dining habits still reflect this tradition.
More dinnertime rules to live by in Italy
Italians love food — that much is obvious — but they also love mealtimes. While lunch was once the longest and largest meal of the day, the modern work schedule has made that all but impossible — at least during the week — so the focus has shifted to dinner. Italians adore lingering over their meals, enjoying good food, good drink, and good company. Dinner, even when dining out, can last at least a few hours — there is zero rush, and really no concept of table turnover. Your table for the evening is yours — so we suggest making the process of eating out smoother by learning some Italian food and drink basics, too.
With that in mind, it's important to make reservations beforehand — especially if there's a special restaurant you've been wanting to try. To be safe and ensure you get the table you want on the date you want it, make reservations at least a month in advance. For some higher-end spots, you might want to book six months ahead. If you're visiting in the off-season, though, and looking to dine somewhere without much fanfare, Giada De Laurentiis has a tip for making a reservation in Italy: call a few hours in advance, and plan to eat a bit later.
What to do if you get hungry waiting for dinner in Italy
If you're used to eating dinner at 6:00 p.m., the wait for your Italian mealtime can bring on some serious hunger pangs. Don't worry, though — the Italians won't let you starve (perish the thought!). Aside from stopping by a grocery store for a snack, you can visit a café or bar that serves food, or find a food stall on the street, where you might discover the most incredible sandwiches. Many regions in Italy have their own specialty sandwiches, often stuffed with fresh meats and cheeses. You can also find an open pizzeria and grab a slice to tide you over.
If it's closer to dinnertime — around 5:00 or 6:00 p.m. — you can sit down at a café and enjoy what's known as aperitivo. This is what Americans would recognize as happy hour, serving to help Italians relax and unwind after a workday and/or transition into dinner. Along with drinks, many bars and cafés also offer snacks (some of them on the house).