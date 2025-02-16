The One Mealtime Rule To Remember If You're Restaurant-Hopping In Italy

Italians love food — that much is obvious — but they also love mealtimes. While lunch was once the longest and largest meal of the day, the modern work schedule has made that all but impossible — at least during the week — so the focus has shifted to dinner. Italians adore lingering over their meals, enjoying good food, good drink, and good company. Dinner, even when dining out, can last at least a few hours — there is zero rush, and really no concept of table turnover. Your table for the evening is yours — so we suggest making the process of eating out smoother by learning some Italian food and drink basics, too.

With that in mind, it's important to make reservations beforehand — especially if there's a special restaurant you've been wanting to try. To be safe and ensure you get the table you want on the date you want it, make reservations at least a month in advance. For some higher-end spots, you might want to book six months ahead. If you're visiting in the off-season, though, and looking to dine somewhere without much fanfare, Giada De Laurentiis has a tip for making a reservation in Italy: call a few hours in advance, and plan to eat a bit later.