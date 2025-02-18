The Drinking Rule You'll Have To Follow At Restaurants In Utah

Utah has historically had tough alcohol laws, as the majority of its residents are Mormon, and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints typically avoid alcoholic beverages. In fact, its residents drink the least amount of alcohol per capita of any U.S. state. The laws have loosened over time, but there are still some unique rules, including that you have to order food if you want to drink alcohol in a restaurant.

While you must get food, you don't have to eat a meal, so just an appetizer or side is okay, including ones to share like nachos or french fries (likely served with Utah's beloved fry sauce). But free food that restaurants give you, like bread and olive oil or chips and salsa, doesn't count. Customers can get a drink before ordering food as long as they show they intend to eat. Some restaurants get around this by licensing themselves as bars, which don't have the food rule.

Restaurants must follow other mandates, too. Children can't be seated within 10 feet of an eatery's bar, and anyone under 21 isn't allowed inside at all if the restaurant is licensed as a bar. Even how many drinks someone can have in front of them is regulated. Two beers of 3.2% alcohol by volume (ABV) are okay, as are two glasses of wine or a combination of one beer and one glass of wine, one beer and one cocktail, and a glass of wine and a cocktail. Two cocktails aren't allowed.