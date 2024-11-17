The State That Consumes The Least Alcohol Per Capita Is Part Of The Four Corners

For those who are familiar with Utah's population, these numbers might come as no surprise. The state has a long history of strict liquor laws, as well as a very large population of Mormons, who avoid alcohol consumption as part of their religious beliefs.

Grocery stores and convenience stores in Utah didn't have alcohol available for purchase until 2019 — as of the time of writing, it is only legal for these stores to offer beers with 0.5% BAV or lower. Wine and hard liquor is still restricted to state-owned liquor stores. Plus, if you want a cocktail at a bar or restaurant in Utah, you have to order food as well. Finally, the state has the lowest blood alcohol limit in the nation, regarding who can drive after drinking. Anything over a 0.05 blood alcohol content will get you in legal hot water.

While the majority of Utah's residents don't partake in alcohol consumption, they do enjoy popping the cap off a nice soda. While caffeinated beverages like coffee and tea go against religious practices for Mormons, soda was newly allowed beginning in 2012. This falls in line with Utah's long standing love for root beer and dirty sodas. In fact, many credit Mormonism for the invention of the dirty soda, a combination of soda, creamer, and flavored syrups. People enjoy mixing together different flavor combinations, not unlike a cocktail — minus the liquor, of course.