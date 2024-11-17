The State That Consumes The Least Alcohol Per Capita Is Part Of The Four Corners
The United States may not be the country that consumes the most alcohol in the world, but residents across the nation do enjoy a boozy beverage. However, the prevalence of drinking in general depends on where you live, as liquor laws vary drastically from state to state — as does the drinking culture. While there are some places where cracking a cold open beer after a long day is the standard, there are other areas where a large majority abstain from alcohol. Take Utah, one of the states that make up the "Four Corners" region, along with Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.
According to data collected by WiseVoter, Utah is the state that consumes the least amount of alcohol per capita. This form of measurement offers an estimate of how much alcohol the average adult consumes annually. The Mountain-Prairie state ranks at the very bottom of the list by a large margin, coming in at 17.7 gallons per capita. The next lowest average, Maryland, consumes around 25.4 gallons of alcohol per capita, which is still a long ways away from New Hampshire, the surprising state that drinks the most alcohol with a whopping 59.5 gallons per capita.
Utah has a few unique laws concerning alcohol
For those who are familiar with Utah's population, these numbers might come as no surprise. The state has a long history of strict liquor laws, as well as a very large population of Mormons, who avoid alcohol consumption as part of their religious beliefs.
Grocery stores and convenience stores in Utah didn't have alcohol available for purchase until 2019 — as of the time of writing, it is only legal for these stores to offer beers with 0.5% BAV or lower. Wine and hard liquor is still restricted to state-owned liquor stores. Plus, if you want a cocktail at a bar or restaurant in Utah, you have to order food as well. Finally, the state has the lowest blood alcohol limit in the nation, regarding who can drive after drinking. Anything over a 0.05 blood alcohol content will get you in legal hot water.
While the majority of Utah's residents don't partake in alcohol consumption, they do enjoy popping the cap off a nice soda. While caffeinated beverages like coffee and tea go against religious practices for Mormons, soda was newly allowed beginning in 2012. This falls in line with Utah's long standing love for root beer and dirty sodas. In fact, many credit Mormonism for the invention of the dirty soda, a combination of soda, creamer, and flavored syrups. People enjoy mixing together different flavor combinations, not unlike a cocktail — minus the liquor, of course.