'White' Strawberries Aren't As Rare As You Thought: Where To Find Them

Shopping for fresh strawberries in the produce aisle can feel like a never-ending game of hide and seek — some are too mushy, while others are missing that signature red color we all seek. But, if you've ever encountered a box of mostly white strawberries, what you've found is actually not an unripe batch. White strawberries, locally named pineberries, are the very edible cousin of the classic red strawberry. They are the result of cross-breeding the classic red and Japanese white strawberries and result in milky skin peppered with red seeds and a unique pineapple taste.

Strawberries that don't look like strawberries and that actually taste like pineapple? Pure white strawberries do grow in other parts of the world and are often considered a luxury for their sweet flavor — but the hybrids that are grown in America and Europe bring out a tasty twist. The tangy, tropical flavor difference between red and white strawberries is what makes pineberries so intriguing. Some even say the taste is like what you'd get if piña colada were a fruit. Yet, because of their luxury status in other countries, their qualities as a superfood, and their trendy and alluring pink color, pineberries can be difficult to find. Not to mention they can grow only in certain climates. But thankfully, more larger brand-name grocers have started to carry pineberries so you don't have to solely rely on a niche stand at a farmers market to try this aesthetically appetizing berry.