'White' Strawberries Aren't As Rare As You Thought: Where To Find Them
Shopping for fresh strawberries in the produce aisle can feel like a never-ending game of hide and seek — some are too mushy, while others are missing that signature red color we all seek. But, if you've ever encountered a box of mostly white strawberries, what you've found is actually not an unripe batch. White strawberries, locally named pineberries, are the very edible cousin of the classic red strawberry. They are the result of cross-breeding the classic red and Japanese white strawberries and result in milky skin peppered with red seeds and a unique pineapple taste.
Strawberries that don't look like strawberries and that actually taste like pineapple? Pure white strawberries do grow in other parts of the world and are often considered a luxury for their sweet flavor — but the hybrids that are grown in America and Europe bring out a tasty twist. The tangy, tropical flavor difference between red and white strawberries is what makes pineberries so intriguing. Some even say the taste is like what you'd get if piña colada were a fruit. Yet, because of their luxury status in other countries, their qualities as a superfood, and their trendy and alluring pink color, pineberries can be difficult to find. Not to mention they can grow only in certain climates. But thankfully, more larger brand-name grocers have started to carry pineberries so you don't have to solely rely on a niche stand at a farmers market to try this aesthetically appetizing berry.
Where to find pineberries
As you embark on your quest for pineberries, knowing their American source can help get you started. Among the facts about strawberries that everyone should know is that they're grown in every state despite being a winter crop. Pineberries are fussier than their cousins, though, and require more precise care. They thrive in rich soil and full sun exposure. Wish Farms and Astin Farms in Florida are among the few places growing these "Pearl" berries. The websites for Wish Farms and Astin Farms list retailers that carry their produce across North America to help you locate some near you.
Note that pineberries' increased popularity has earned them more space on store shelves. You can sometimes find pineberries at big chains like Target or even order them online through Instacart when they're in stock. Plus, once you've found them in a store near you, you won't need to bother with following color rules for picking the best strawberries — you'll spot the unique white berry down the aisle. So as rare as they are to grow here in the states, you'll likely find pineberries when they're in season without looking too hard. And who knows, this tropical smoothie of a fruit could be your new go-to berry.