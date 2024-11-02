Swap Grapes For Tomatoes For A Sweet Twist On Salsa

Taco night is the perfect time to whip up simple, satisfying, and customizable meals, and condiments and other fixin's are arguably the best part. Besides adding game-changing ingredients to your guacamole, you may be looking to enhance your favorite salsa as well. While charred tomato salsa is tangy and delicious, for a sweet twist, swap out the usual crushed tomatoes for chopped grapes.

Not only are grapes sweet and juicy, but they're also available in a variety of colors and hold their shape when sliced, making for a visually and texturally appealing salsa. To craft an unconventional condiment at home, use a combination of different seedless grapes for added appeal. For example, tart crimson grapes paired with sweet green sultanas make for a vibrant, flavorful base.

Once your grapes have been washed and chopped, combine the fruit with salsa staples like diced red onion, minced cilantro, lime juice, and salt. For a spicy upgrade, add a chopped jalapeño, cayenne pepper, or a splash of your favorite hot sauce. If you enjoy the taste of fruit-infused salsa, feel free to include more unique ingredients. Add a clove or two of chopped garlic for an added pungent kick, or diced cucumbers for a more refreshing taste. You can also include powdered seasonings like chili powder, Tajín, or smoked paprika. In no time, you'll be adding grape salsa to all your favorite tacos, burritos, and snack plates.