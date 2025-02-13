Why You Should Avoid Crusty Bread When Making A PB&J Sandwich
Everyone has their own opinion about the perfect peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Some insist on smooth peanut butter, others on crunchy, and many prefer all-natural and sugar-free. Grape jelly is traditional, but plenty of people swear by strawberry or raspberry instead. Whatever your favorites, they need the right base for the best sammie — and crusty, rustic-style bread falls short.
Sliced white bread is the classic, perhaps ideal, choice for PB&J — shoutout to Wonder Bread! — but it's also fun to experiment with other kinds. However, while a crusty loaf pairs well with certain sandwich fillings, it doesn't work for PB&J. The thick bread overwhelms the spread-on ingredients, making each bite too dry, with too much bread and not enough of the sweet, creamy filling. Rustic bread also has a looser crumb with more pockets for the peanut butter and jelly to disappear into, while white bread's tighter crumb keeps the ingredients on the surface, allowing them to meld more easily when the slices come together.
Store-bought white bread has a touch of sweetness that complements the jelly and balances the peanut butter's saltiness. In contrast, crusty rustic bread has a yeasty, slightly tangy flavor without that mirroring sweetness. Its hard crust also creates a crunchier mouthfeel, instead of the soft melding of white bread, peanut butter, and jelly that makes the sandwich so satisfying.
Different breads to use for peanut butter and jelly
Crusty bread might not be a good fit, but there are plenty of alternatives to white bread that work well for PB&J. The most common swap is sliced wheat bread. It has the same thickness and tight crumb as white bread, but with a bit more sturdiness. Some brands even have a slight sweetness, though less than white bread, and wheat bread's nuttiness naturally complements peanut butter.
Softer breads with a texture similar to white bread also make great substitutes. Potato bread, brioche, challah (Ina Garten's favorite for French toast), Hawaiian sweet bread, and Japanese milk bread all have a pillowy texture and at least a hint of sweetness. For an even bigger departure, turn your PB&J into a treat with cinnamon raisin bread, or try English muffins, toasted or not. Feeling adventurous? Experiment with the bold flavors of sliced rye, pumpernickel, or sourdough. You could even forget bread and make one breakfast item the star of your next PB&J: frozen waffles.
You can also switch things up while sticking with white bread by toasting it — either on both sides or just the interior ones, leaving the outsides soft. This adds a lovely, browned flavor and a crisp contrast to the sandwich. Or, for extra richness, griddle the bread in butter.