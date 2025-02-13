Why You Should Avoid Crusty Bread When Making A PB&J Sandwich

Everyone has their own opinion about the perfect peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Some insist on smooth peanut butter, others on crunchy, and many prefer all-natural and sugar-free. Grape jelly is traditional, but plenty of people swear by strawberry or raspberry instead. Whatever your favorites, they need the right base for the best sammie — and crusty, rustic-style bread falls short.

Sliced white bread is the classic, perhaps ideal, choice for PB&J — shoutout to Wonder Bread! — but it's also fun to experiment with other kinds. However, while a crusty loaf pairs well with certain sandwich fillings, it doesn't work for PB&J. The thick bread overwhelms the spread-on ingredients, making each bite too dry, with too much bread and not enough of the sweet, creamy filling. Rustic bread also has a looser crumb with more pockets for the peanut butter and jelly to disappear into, while white bread's tighter crumb keeps the ingredients on the surface, allowing them to meld more easily when the slices come together.

Store-bought white bread has a touch of sweetness that complements the jelly and balances the peanut butter's saltiness. In contrast, crusty rustic bread has a yeasty, slightly tangy flavor without that mirroring sweetness. Its hard crust also creates a crunchier mouthfeel, instead of the soft melding of white bread, peanut butter, and jelly that makes the sandwich so satisfying.