Why You Shouldn't Be Ordering Your Steak Well-Done

If you are dining out and decide to order a steak, odds are your server will respond, "How would you like your steak cooked?" While there is no one correct answer, many people believe there is a wrong one: "Well done." Not only might ordering your steak well-done break your server's heart, it could also prevent you from having the best steak experience possible.

Of course, you shouldn't be eating your steak raw. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) advises that beef products, including steak, be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit in order for any bacteria to be completely cooked out. When it comes to steak preparation, this temperature corresponds to a medium level of doneness. There will still be a pink interior to your meat when cooked to medium, which can turn some people away from the dish entirely.

If you feel your steak isn't cooked right when you cut into it and spy some pink coloring, you can always send it back for further cooking — but you might be sacrificing the intended taste and texture of the steak in the process. And what's worse, you might receive a less quality cut of steak from your chef, who could be offended that you uttered the phrase, "well done."