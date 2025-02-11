The Reheating Hack That Will Have Your Prime Rib Tasting Fresh Out Of The Oven

What is it about prime rib that makes you feel like royalty? Part of it is the price of bringing the prized cut home, but it's more than that: the melt-in-your-mouth texture, the perfect pink hue of the center, its association with the holidays – it all comes together to form a meal steeped in luxury. Ruining the delicious meat by drying it out is the worst mistake you can make with your leftover prime rib; luckily, there's a way to ensure your meat returns to its glory even after a day in the fridge: steam it.

Seeing how prime rib, as opposed to rib-eye, is best cooked low and slow in the oven, it stands to reason that you'd want to follow a similar method. To oven-steam leftover prime rib, cut the slices you want to serve, then cook them at 250 degrees Fahrenheit in a covered baking pan with a touch of broth or gravy for about 10 minutes. You can do this on the stove if you have a steamer basket; wrap your slices in aluminum foil and steam them for three to six minutes.

If there's no way for you to steam the meat, you can sauté it in a bit of liquid on medium-low, basting it to keep it as moist as possible. This keeps the general idea of steaming it alive while not requiring an actual steamer. If all else fails, reheat the meat hot and fast on the stovetop or in the microwave, but know that you'll be sacrificing some of the tenderness that makes prime rib special.