Lasagna is one of Italy's most treasured exports, but its classic form might surprise fans of the ricotta-laden version best known in the United States. In Emilia-Romagna, the northern Italian region credited with inventing the dish, lasagne alla Bolognese is the prototype. The traditional recipe layers delicate sheets of fresh pasta with a rich, slow-simmered ragù (meat sauce) and béchamel (a creamy white sauce made from butter, flour, and milk). Parmesan cheese is often sprinkled between layers for a savory boost , but notably, ricotta is absent.

While ricotta is a staple in southern Italian cooking, it's rarely used in northern lasagna recipes. Southern Italian cuisine often uses ricotta in dishes like stuffed shells, manicotti, and desserts such as cannoli. In some southern variations of lasagna, ricotta does appear. The widespread use of ricotta in lasagna, however, is a distinctly Italian-American innovation. Italian immigrants adapted their recipes to fit what ingredients were available, and ricotta, being affordable, versatile, and widely accessible, became an obvious substitute for béchamel. This evolution of lasagna highlights the adaptability of Italian cuisine, with comfort food classics like spinach and ricotta lasagne showcasing how ricotta has become a defining feature of this beloved American variation.