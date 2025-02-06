$40k Worth Of Eggs Stolen In Pennsylvania Heist Amid Nationwide Shortage

Throughout 2024, the avian flu was responsible for the death of millions of laying hens, and the ongoing outbreak has spilled into 2025 as well. As a result, consumers are seeing higher prices — like Waffle House's 50% surcharge per egg — and empty shelves, even at large stores like Costco. Now, the shortage and the price surge are being blamed for a potentially historic theft of 100,000 eggs, valued at $40,000.

Police have yet to crack the case on the felony, committed in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, February 2, 2025. Limited information has been made available outside of the fact that the eggs were stolen from a trailer transporting the eggs from Pete & Gerry's Organics, a producer in the same state that is committed to certified humane practices of raising chickens. It's unclear how the thieves were able to get away with the massive amount of eggs, but Pete & Gerry's is committed to preventing it from happening again with the use of surveillance equipment.