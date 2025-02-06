$40k Worth Of Eggs Stolen In Pennsylvania Heist Amid Nationwide Shortage
Throughout 2024, the avian flu was responsible for the death of millions of laying hens, and the ongoing outbreak has spilled into 2025 as well. As a result, consumers are seeing higher prices — like Waffle House's 50% surcharge per egg — and empty shelves, even at large stores like Costco. Now, the shortage and the price surge are being blamed for a potentially historic theft of 100,000 eggs, valued at $40,000.
Police have yet to crack the case on the felony, committed in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, February 2, 2025. Limited information has been made available outside of the fact that the eggs were stolen from a trailer transporting the eggs from Pete & Gerry's Organics, a producer in the same state that is committed to certified humane practices of raising chickens. It's unclear how the thieves were able to get away with the massive amount of eggs, but Pete & Gerry's is committed to preventing it from happening again with the use of surveillance equipment.
What to use instead of eggs
If you're scrambling to find a way to beat the cost of eggs or are feeling fried in the face of overcoming shortages, there are a few swaps you can make. If you're looking for a straightforward substitute that can mimic your typical morning meal, there are a number of ever-evolving vegan alternatives – like Bob's Redmill Egg Replacer, Just Egg, or Simply Eggless. Or, for an option that you can easily keep in your cabinet or take on a camping trip, powdered eggs may be an affordable solution.
For other applications, like baking, try turning flax or chia seeds, which can be mixed with water and used as a replacement. Fruits like mashed bananas or applesauce can do the same heavy lifting as eggs in a recipe, too. And if you're a fan of whipping up homemade hummus, don't discard that juice in your can of chickpeas. Known as aquafaba, it can be used in a number of recipes that call for eggs or egg whites, from meringues and mayo to brownies or cocktails.