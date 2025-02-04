What To Expect With The Future Of Vegan Egg Alternatives

With mounting concerns about the effects of animal-based products on climate change and animal welfare, paired with projected consumer demand for egg substitutes, companies around the globe are expanding their research and experimentation to develop high-quality plant-based alternatives. There are excellent egg substitutes for every occasion like aquafaba, some fruits, flax seeds, and more — that are best in specific applications, particularly baking.

Meanwhile, several companies like Just Egg, Bob's Red Mill, Evo Foods, and Simply Eggless have crafted replacements that range from liquid to powder and even hard-boiled. However, none of these quite captures the entire essence of the protein in all of the ways a standard egg, from scrambling and baking to binding and emulsifying. But armed with a vast amount of research, and utilizing cutting-edge technology, food scientists are getting closer to creating a solution.

Researchers have focused on studying plants that are both affordable and sustainable, which also contain proteins that are most likely to imitate the reaction of eggs when heated. Some of the most popular products on the market are made from mung beans (like you'll find in the Just Eggs brand) or lupin beans, but there are other options too.

However, creating a substitute that has both the flavor and texture of a traditional egg is where the challenge lies. Thankfully, there are a few ways those obstacles are being tackled.