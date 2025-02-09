How To Reheat McDonald's Nuggets So They Won't Be Soggy

Fast food is always best when it's hot and fresh — takeout leftovers are just never as good once they've cooled and been taken home. When it comes to menu favorites from McDonald's, the more time that passes after they leave the hot oil, the less appetizing they become. But one household appliance can help bring the crispiness back to your McNuggets, making them taste more like they did fresh out of the fryer.

If you have leftover nuggies, a quick spin in your air fryer can restore them to hot, crispy perfection. There are countless foods you should be cooking in your air fryer, and fast food leftovers are among them. The handy appliance is essentially a convection oven, circulating hot air around your food to restore its crunch while perfectly warming up the interior.

Reheating times and temperatures vary depending on your air fryer, so check the appliance's instructions for the ideal settings. In general, lower heat — between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit — is best when warming something that's already been cooked, ensuring you don't dry it out or make it tough. The chicken nuggets also don't need long in the fryer — just heat them until they're crisp again, shaking them in the basket (an important step when using an air fryer) or flipping them partway through for even cooking. For safest snacking, the interior of your nuggies (and all other reheated foods) should reach at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit before you remove them from the fryer.