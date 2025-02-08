The 2-In-1 Discontinued Dunkin' Drink You Can Still Try To Order

For just over two decades, Dunkin' served up a delicious drink that combined the robustness of coffee with the decadence of hot chocolate: the Dunkaccino. Then, in 2022, the sweet and popular beverage was discontinued. Although it's no longer on the menu, customers can still create a similar drink by ordering a hot chocolate with a shot of espresso. While this order delivers a comparable taste, it won't perfectly match the original, as the Dunkaccino relied on a specific pre-mixed powder, producing a distinctive flavor that can't be fully recreated with standard ingredients.

Many people flocked to Dunkin' for the Dunkaccino because of its balance of sweetness and coffee, making it a popular choice for those who wanted a slight variation from their regular order. When the drink was retired, it left many fans searching for alternatives, particularly those who relied on the unique flavor profile of the pre-mix.

Some have attempted to make their own versions by steaming almond milk, adding a shot of espresso, and mixing in hot cocoa powder with a mocha swirl for a richer consistency — essentially creating a mocha latte. Others have found a similar flavor by combining coffee with hot cocoa or hot chocolate and adding a teaspoon of malt powder to create a thicker, grainier drink. While these alternatives won't be an exact match, they offer a way to recreate some of the flavors that made the Dunkaccino a go-to order.