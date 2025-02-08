The 2-In-1 Discontinued Dunkin' Drink You Can Still Try To Order
For just over two decades, Dunkin' served up a delicious drink that combined the robustness of coffee with the decadence of hot chocolate: the Dunkaccino. Then, in 2022, the sweet and popular beverage was discontinued. Although it's no longer on the menu, customers can still create a similar drink by ordering a hot chocolate with a shot of espresso. While this order delivers a comparable taste, it won't perfectly match the original, as the Dunkaccino relied on a specific pre-mixed powder, producing a distinctive flavor that can't be fully recreated with standard ingredients.
Many people flocked to Dunkin' for the Dunkaccino because of its balance of sweetness and coffee, making it a popular choice for those who wanted a slight variation from their regular order. When the drink was retired, it left many fans searching for alternatives, particularly those who relied on the unique flavor profile of the pre-mix.
Some have attempted to make their own versions by steaming almond milk, adding a shot of espresso, and mixing in hot cocoa powder with a mocha swirl for a richer consistency — essentially creating a mocha latte. Others have found a similar flavor by combining coffee with hot cocoa or hot chocolate and adding a teaspoon of malt powder to create a thicker, grainier drink. While these alternatives won't be an exact match, they offer a way to recreate some of the flavors that made the Dunkaccino a go-to order.
Why the Dunkaccino was discontinued
First introduced in 2000, the Dunkaccino quickly gained a loyal following. Its popularity surged in 2011 when Al Pacino starred in a parody commercial for "Jack and Jill," where he jokingly demanded to be called "Dunkaccino," creating a truly viral cultural moment for Dunkin'. Despite its devoted fan base, Dunkin' quietly removed the Dunkaccino from the menu in 2022 as part of a menu shift.
Many speculate that the drink was discontinued due to the retirement of the pre-mixed powder, but the exact reason remains unknown. While there are no signs of an imminent comeback, Dunkin' has left the glass half-full by stating that the drink is "retired for now," leaving room for a potential return (per USA TODAY). After all, Dunkin' has revived fan-favorite items before — most recently bringing back two beloved donuts for Valentine's Day.
In the meantime, those craving the Dunkaccino will have to rely on homemade versions, custom in-store orders, or even a spiked Dunkaccino twist — combining espresso (or coffee), vanilla vodka, Baileys Irish Cream, and chocolate. Though these alternatives can't fully replicate the original, they offer a way to enjoy some of the flavors that made the Dunkaccino a favorite for over two decades.