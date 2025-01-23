Dunkin' Is Bringing Back 2 Fan-Favorite Donuts Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and Dunkin' is celebrating the season of love with the return of two beloved menu items. In a PR notice sent to Food Republic, a spokesperson for the chain shared that two popular seasonal donuts — Brownie Batter and Cupid's Choice — will return to stores nationwide this January.

Dunkin's Brownie Batter donut is heart-shaped and filled with brownie batter-flavored buttercream filling, and topped with a rich chocolate icing and festive sprinkles. Cupid's Choice is also heart-shaped, filled with Bavarian Kreme and frosted with strawberry icing. Both treats will be available in stores beginning on January 29, 2025, and will only stick around for a limited time.

Some of Dunkin's classic baked goods are also getting a Valentine's Day makeover. Pink, white, and red heart-shaped sprinkles will be available on both full-size sprinkled donuts (many of which are yeasted donuts, rather than cake ones) and Munchkins Donut Hole treats. Filled donuts (such as Boston Kreme) will also take on an eye-catching heart shape for a limited period. There has been no word on whether or not the donut chain will bring back tasty drinks like Dunkin's Pink Velvet Macchiato for the 2025 season, although the drink's colorful gradient definitely is on theme with the other romantic menu items.