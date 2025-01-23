Dunkin' Is Bringing Back 2 Fan-Favorite Donuts Just In Time For Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and Dunkin' is celebrating the season of love with the return of two beloved menu items. In a PR notice sent to Food Republic, a spokesperson for the chain shared that two popular seasonal donuts — Brownie Batter and Cupid's Choice — will return to stores nationwide this January.
Dunkin's Brownie Batter donut is heart-shaped and filled with brownie batter-flavored buttercream filling, and topped with a rich chocolate icing and festive sprinkles. Cupid's Choice is also heart-shaped, filled with Bavarian Kreme and frosted with strawberry icing. Both treats will be available in stores beginning on January 29, 2025, and will only stick around for a limited time.
Some of Dunkin's classic baked goods are also getting a Valentine's Day makeover. Pink, white, and red heart-shaped sprinkles will be available on both full-size sprinkled donuts (many of which are yeasted donuts, rather than cake ones) and Munchkins Donut Hole treats. Filled donuts (such as Boston Kreme) will also take on an eye-catching heart shape for a limited period. There has been no word on whether or not the donut chain will bring back tasty drinks like Dunkin's Pink Velvet Macchiato for the 2025 season, although the drink's colorful gradient definitely is on theme with the other romantic menu items.
Dunkin is also releasing a line of Valentine's Day merch
For those looking to ditch the typical box of Valentine's Day candy for gifting this year, Dunkin' has got you covered. In addition to the return of two fan-favorite sweet treats and a Valentine's Day makeover for others, Dunkin' is also releasing a brand new line of merch. This romantically-themed collection will include hats, socks, a heart-shaped bag, and crewnecks that display the phrase "Dunkin' Has My Heart."
The limited-time collection is a collaboration with New York-based artist and muralist Corey Paige Designs. Paige is well-known for her vibrant and colorful displays of what she calls "happy art," according to her website. While images of the new merch are yet to be released, we're guessing that vibrant hues of the iconic Dunkin' pink and orange may be involved. The collection will drop on January 29th, 2025 at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Be sure to stay up to date on Dunkin's social media pages for detailed instructions on how to purchase this V-Day capsule collection.