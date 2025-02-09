The Rule Kimchi Breaks When Going Through South Korea's Largest Airport

Kimchi, that gut-friendly mixture of cabbage and spices, is a fun ingredient to get creative with in the kitchen. But as it turns out, it is not welcome on board planes departing from South Korea's largest airport, Incheon International Airport (ICN). ICN estimates that it confiscated nearly 11 tons of the stuff in 2024 — but not for the reason you might expect. It wasn't because it's perishable (which it is, even though kimchi lasts for a long time in the fridge), and it wasn't because the funky, fermented smell bothered fellow passengers. It was because, packed in with those slices of cabbage, there is liquid — brine, to be exact.

Like many nations around the world, including the U.S., ICN bans liquids in volumes over 3.4 ounces (or 100 milliliters) from carry-on luggage. Since that amounts to about half a cup for those trying to visualize, it's easy to see how a jar of kimchi might end up on the receiving end of Korea's version of TSA. So what happens to all the kimchi taken from passengers' bags? In some cases, it gets tossed, but in other, more charitable instances, it is donated to those in need.