How Long Does Kimchi Last In The Fridge?

Fermentation has been used as a method to preserve food for millennia. Take kimchi — not to be confused with sauerkraut – for example; it was invented to make fresh vegetables last through the harsh months of winter. So, it would only make sense for the fermented dish to have a fairly long shelf life, but how long is that exactly?

Well, kimchi's lifespan depends on several factors. It could stay fresh for anywhere between a couple of weeks to half a year in the refrigerator once opened or up to three months past the use-by date if it's unpasteurized and store-bought. However, kimchi's shelf life isn't always definitive, and it could last for much longer, especially if it contains salt or preservatives, which can extend its shelf life to three to four years in more extreme cases.

One thing to know about kimchi is that it carefully treads the thin line between fermentation and spoilage by inviting only select, harmless bacteria into the food. As it ferments at warm temperatures, these bacteria tenderize the vegetables, keep them from spoiling too quickly, and give the dish its tart flavor — a flavor that significantly deepens with time. This is why some prefer to let their homemade kimchi age for years to enjoy its wonderful complexity rather than eating it within a few months. However, the trick is to store it in a cool, controlled environment, as this will determine how long you can safely let your kimchi ferment before it starts to show signs of spoilage.