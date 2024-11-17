The Simple Swap That Turns An Old Fashioned Into A Fancy Free Cocktail

If someone tells you that you're drinking an "improved" cocktail, it could be a fancy free. The latter name for the drink first appears in print in Crosby Gaige's "Cocktail Guide and Ladies' Companion" from 1941. The fancy free is built on the foundation of the old fashioned, an unpretentious combination of whiskey, bitters, sugar, and water that was once known simply as the whiskey cocktail. In fact, it was one of the first cocktails – though the Sazerac is often considered the very first. To "improve" the drink and turn it into a fancy free, a dash of maraschino, a nutty, bittersweet liqueur made from cherries, is added. In a nutshell, the drink mixes bourbon or whiskey with maraschino liqueur, orange and Angostura bitters, with some ice — topped with a citrus peel for garnish.

Why maraschino? During the 20th century, European liqueurs were all the rage in the United States. As cocktail culture evolved, bartenders started taking liberties with basic recipes in order to seduce their guests with new and different flavors. Before the fancy free was a glimmer in a bartender's eye, the improved whiskey cocktail appeared in Jerry Thomas's 1876 edition of "The Bar-tender's Guide; or How To Mix All Kinds of Plain and Fancy Drinks." The improved version included maraschino, as well as a dash of absinthe, which was hugely popular at the time. By removing the absinthe from its ingredients, the fancy free eschews the licorice element and focuses on the bitter cherry character.