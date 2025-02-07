Why You Should Season Hot Food Less Than Cold

Determining how to properly season your food is not as simple as it may seem. When crafting a complex flavor profile in a dish, there are more factors at play than simply which herbs and spices you decide to add to it. To get the inside scoop on proper seasoning techniques, Food Republic spoke to Jennifer Kellison, the director of innovation at Frontier Co-op and Simply Organic.

She shared that the temperature of your food actually plays a large part in how flavors develop. "At higher temperatures, our taste buds are more sensitive, and flavor is enhanced," Kellison told us. "When food is hot, it releases more aroma and intensifies flavor — while cold food typically needs more seasoning." Because heat has an effect on the flavor release of spices, you should limit the amount of seasoning that you place on dishes that are intended to be enjoyed warm.

For example, a steak that is hot off the grill will only require a dash of flaky salt to bring out the flavors of the meat. Meanwhile, a cold soup or crisp salad might benefit from a few extra spices to avoid tasting bland.

Take your time when seasoning your food, especially if it is meant to be enjoyed hot. You can always add more spice to a dish that calls for it, but it is much harder to remove the excess flavor from an entree that has already been generously seasoned.