What Actually Makes Spices Different From Herbs?

Spices and herbs are two important cooking ingredients that you probably have in your kitchen. It's safe to assume you know that cumin, paprika, and black pepper are all spices, and you are also aware that oregano, basil, and thyme are all herbs — but have you ever wondered about the difference between these two ingredient categories?

When it comes down to it, spices all come from various plant parts including seeds, stems, rhizomes (a type of plant stem that grows underground, like ginger), and bulbs. Herbs, on the other hand, all come from the leaves of different plants, making them a more narrow category. There are both "soft," leafy herbs like mint and "woody," tougher ones like rosemary, but make no mistake; you're still dealing with leaves in either case.

While a majority of plants will produce either a spice or an herb, there are some instances where one plant can produce both. For instance, dill, the herb, comes from the leaves of the anethum graveolens plant, while dill seed, the spice, is derived from the seeds of that plant. When you're in the kitchen, you may notice that some recipes only call for spices and others may only need herbs, but it's not uncommon to use both in your cooking. In fact, cooking with both can give you a well-rounded dish that's both fresh-tasting and perfectly spiced.