Why Is It Important To Use Finishing Salt When Cooking?

Depending on how often you cook, you might not use finishing salts enough for them to warrant a place of prestige on your counter. And actually — that's just fine because keeping them "away from light, heat, and moisture," according to chef Richard Sandoval, is best to preserve their flavor. He recommended storing them in airtight containers, like a glass spice jar set, and to "avoid placing them near the stove or in the fridge, as fluctuating temperatures and humidity can degrade their quality." You should also avoid keeping them near the fridge, as it can put off a decent amount of heat.

"Label containers with purchase dates to ensure regular rotation," Sandoval also suggested. Most salts, including cheap salt that you can turn into fancy stuff, last up to five years, though pink Himalayan salt has a slightly shorter shelf-life of up to three years. Note that salt rarely goes bad the way that perishables do; instead, it may simply lose its vibrancy of flavor, and these are just guidelines for how long you can expect them to stay at peak condition.