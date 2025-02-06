How To Use Up Leftover Turkey In Your Next Juicy Casserole

From brining and basting to simply keeping an eye on the internal temperature, there's no shortage of ways to ensure your turkey stays moist when you roast it the first time around. But if you wind up with lots of leftovers, you may want to transform them into another dish — and a casserole is one of the easiest ways to do that. But how do you keep the lean meat from becoming impossibly dry the second time it sees the inside of the oven?

First, how you store the turkey can affect how tender it remains in the days after serving it. Resist the temptation to simply toss leftovers into an airtight container or wrap them in plastic wrap. Instead, layer the slices with stock or gravy before refrigerating to help retain moisture. If you skipped this step, you can still use those same liquids to revitalize the turkey. Simply smother the meat with them and gently heat it on the stovetop or in the oven before mixing it with your other casserole ingredients.

If you're short on time and reheating isn't an option, you can also add a generous amount of liquid directly to your casserole. Whether you're making a simple dish using Thanksgiving leftovers like stuffing and mashed potatoes, a creamy turkey tetrazzini, or a pot pie, incorporating plenty of moisture will keep the turkey juicy while also infusing extra flavor.