How To Use Up Leftover Turkey In Your Next Juicy Casserole
From brining and basting to simply keeping an eye on the internal temperature, there's no shortage of ways to ensure your turkey stays moist when you roast it the first time around. But if you wind up with lots of leftovers, you may want to transform them into another dish — and a casserole is one of the easiest ways to do that. But how do you keep the lean meat from becoming impossibly dry the second time it sees the inside of the oven?
First, how you store the turkey can affect how tender it remains in the days after serving it. Resist the temptation to simply toss leftovers into an airtight container or wrap them in plastic wrap. Instead, layer the slices with stock or gravy before refrigerating to help retain moisture. If you skipped this step, you can still use those same liquids to revitalize the turkey. Simply smother the meat with them and gently heat it on the stovetop or in the oven before mixing it with your other casserole ingredients.
If you're short on time and reheating isn't an option, you can also add a generous amount of liquid directly to your casserole. Whether you're making a simple dish using Thanksgiving leftovers like stuffing and mashed potatoes, a creamy turkey tetrazzini, or a pot pie, incorporating plenty of moisture will keep the turkey juicy while also infusing extra flavor.
More ways to repurpose leftover turkey
While a casserole is an easy way to repurpose leftovers, there are plenty of other ways to use this simple protein while keeping it tender. Consider making soup — toss cubed or shredded turkey into a pot with leftover vegetables, stock, and seasonings for a dish that's chock-full of flavor and nutrients. Or, put a twist on classic chicken noodle soup by swapping in turkey. For something heartier, replace ground beef with turkey for a leaner version of chili. No matter which you choose, the broth or stock will help keep the meat moist.
Another easy option is pasta — warm the turkey in a pot with Alfredo sauce and noodles or let it simmer in marinara sauce before serving it over spaghetti. If you've already spent enough time in the kitchen roasting your bird, take a break and whip up something quicker. Mix the leftover turkey with mayo and spices for creamy salad, or toss it with your favorite pasta, vegetables, and dressing. The fats in mayo or an oil-based dressing can also help combat any dryness in the meat.
Don't overlook turning that turkey into a snack, either. Stir it into a creamy cheese dip to spoon over nachos or baked potato skins — even if the turkey isn't at peak moistness, the cheese will likely mask it. Or try making Giada De Laurentiis' turkey bites, which enrobe the meat in melty cheese.