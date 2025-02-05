Why You Should Never Come Empty-Handed When Dining At A Friend's

If you are invited to a dinner party, you should plan on bringing your host a gift. It is a long-standing etiquette rule that isn't necessarily expected but is always encouraged. In addition to courteous behaviors like arriving on time, following any specific dress code, and being ready to socialize, bringing a gift is a great way to show your bestie some appreciation while they are trying their best to be the ultimate dinner party host.

As for what you should bring, keep in mind that the actual item doesn't have to be complex. A simple bottle of wine — preferably one you can enjoy at room temperature to make things easy on your host, a box of chocolates, or one of your favorite staples like olive oil or jarred jam are all extremely thoughtful without being overly sentimental or stressful. Anything homemade is also a great way to showcase your thoughts and effort without getting too expensive.

Be sure to specify whether the gift is intended to be shared by everyone else at the party, or if what you brought is meant to be enjoyed specifically for the host. Both are very kind gestures, but it can get confusing if you aren't clear — especially if you are bringing something easily shareable among a crowd like a baked good or a boozy beverage.