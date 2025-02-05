Why You Should Never Come Empty-Handed When Dining At A Friend's
If you are invited to a dinner party, you should plan on bringing your host a gift. It is a long-standing etiquette rule that isn't necessarily expected but is always encouraged. In addition to courteous behaviors like arriving on time, following any specific dress code, and being ready to socialize, bringing a gift is a great way to show your bestie some appreciation while they are trying their best to be the ultimate dinner party host.
As for what you should bring, keep in mind that the actual item doesn't have to be complex. A simple bottle of wine — preferably one you can enjoy at room temperature to make things easy on your host, a box of chocolates, or one of your favorite staples like olive oil or jarred jam are all extremely thoughtful without being overly sentimental or stressful. Anything homemade is also a great way to showcase your thoughts and effort without getting too expensive.
Be sure to specify whether the gift is intended to be shared by everyone else at the party, or if what you brought is meant to be enjoyed specifically for the host. Both are very kind gestures, but it can get confusing if you aren't clear — especially if you are bringing something easily shareable among a crowd like a baked good or a boozy beverage.
Appropriate gifts that your host will greatly appreciate
Bringing your host a gift when they are planning dinner is always a good idea — but not every type of gift is appropriate. There are certain hostess gift faux pas you will want to avoid at all costs.
You want to give your host a gift, not a task. For example, fresh flowers are a very kind gesture that your friend will definitely appreciate. But if you bring a bouquet wrapped in the plastic you purchased them in, your host has to take time to find a vase, trim the flowers, and arrange them before displaying them. If flowers are your go-to, take the work out of the gesture by bringing them pre-arranged in a vase with water.
Remember, it isn't just the item that is the gift — it is also your effort and assistance. If you are bringing a bottle of wine or Champagne intended to be shared with the company, don't just hand it to your host and wait to be served. Show them your gift, then head to the kitchen to open, pour, and offer it to guests.
A homemade dish is very kind but can be complicated. Unless your get-together is specifically designed to be potluck-style, run your plans by your host before preparing one. Springing food on the host with no warning may cause them more stress while they look for a way to incorporate a dish they didn't expect. You can always bring your friend a treat to enjoy on their own time after their hosting duties are over — just make it clear that it's for them and them alone.