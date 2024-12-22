The Best Type Of White Wine To Enjoy At Room Temperature

Common knowledge says that red wine should be served at room temperature, and white wine should be cooled in a fridge or ideally in a bucket with ice before serving. However there are so many different varieties of wine, and so much diversity within each category of red and white that there are of course exceptions to this rule. In fact, some white wines are best enjoyed when served slightly warmer than traditionally expected, allowing their flavors to fully develop.

So which white wines are actually okay to leave at room temperature? Former sommelier, and founder the website Decoding Wine, Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds gave us his expert opinion: "Heavy, oaked white wines can be fantastic at room temperature (by room temperature we mean 19th century room temperature so 65 degrees Fahrenheit not like 80 degrees Fahrenheit). These bigger and more complex whites really shine when served a littler warmer, though even 65 degrees Fahrenheit might be a little too warm."

This would mean that an oaked Chardonnay, a Semillon, or a Chenin Blanc all qualify as oaked white wines that actually should be served a bit warm. These fuller bodied wines pair great with creamy flavors like fettuccine Alfredo or rich risottos.