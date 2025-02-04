Out Of Pancake Syrup? Try This 3-Ingredient Alternative

Your sugar-to-water ratio will determine how runny or thick the final product is. A typical simple syrup uses a 1:1 ratio (one cup of sugar to one cup of water), resulting in a thin, easily pourable syrup with a runny consistency similar to real maple syrup. If you prefer a thicker syrup more like the pancake syrup you grew up with, you may want to increase the sugar. This will create a richer consistency somewhere between real maple syrup and molasses.

Start with one cup of brown sugar to ½ cup of water, and adjust according to your personal preference. Serve the syrup slightly warm or at room temperature for the best results, but keep in mind that once refrigerated, it will thicken significantly. If it becomes too thick, simply bring it to room temperature or heat it in the microwave or on the stove. Also, note that the syrup may crystallize slightly in the refrigerator — this is normal and will disappear once it's warmed.

While you're likely making this for pancakes, feel free to use this syrup however you would typically use maple syrup. Drizzle it on oatmeal, roasted veggies, or even use it to make a maple-infused brown sugar boba.