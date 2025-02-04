What Happens When You Reheat Donuts In The Microwave?

On the odd occasion that you have leftover donuts, you have a few options for reheating them. The microwave, while humble, is actually a great way to revive your day-old donuts and achieve a warm, crisp bite.

The exact time will vary depending on how you like your donuts, but the general range is eight to 20 seconds. For glazed donuts, eight seconds is usually enough to reheat them thoroughly without causing the glaze to melt. You can push this to 10 or 12 seconds, but keep in mind that donuts contain a fair amount of moisture in both the pastry and the toppings, so they heat up quickly. For thicker, filled donuts, you can warm them for closer to 20 seconds to ensure the insides are soft and melty again. However, be sure to let them cool for a minute or two afterward — otherwise, you risk burning yourself.

If your donut was rolled in sugar, the sugar may have melted by the time you get to the reheating stage, but rest assured that you can recreate this as well. Reheat the donut in the microwave as usual, but set aside some sugar and dunk or roll your rewarmed donut in it afterward. You don't need to do this as soon as you pull it out of the microwave — doing so may just re-melt the sugar — but don't wait for it to cool down entirely either, as this will make it harder for the sugar to stick.