Bar Keepers Friend Is The Key To Cleaning Burnt Pan Bottoms

For as long as cookware has been put on heat, the bottoms of pans have burned ... and cooks have struggled to clean them. Some use homemade cleaning solutions like baking soda and salt or vinegar and lemon, along with significant elbow grease to attempt to remove these stains. The effort drives many to give up and hide the stained pots and pans or even throw them away. What the most fortunate chefs and home cooks know is that a single natural ingredient delivered through the right chemical formulation is the key to pans maintaining a pan's pristine shine: Bar Keepers Friend.

Nearly 150 years ago, chemist George William Hoffman was cooking some rhubarb and noticed that the stains on his less-than-polished pot disappeared. Chemistry taught him that it was the oxalic acid in certain foods (like rhubarb) that breaks down burn stains, but his drive to invent a reliable product meant he added a slight abrasive (ground feldspar) to clean those burnt pan bottoms every time. And thus, Bar Keepers Friend was born.