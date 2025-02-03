The Actual Difference Between A Relish Tray And A Crudités Platter

The unequivocal necessity for a relish tray is pickled items. Cornichons, pickled corn on the cob, pickled okra, and pickled beets all make great starting points when building your tray. While there is some overlap between crudités and relish trays — both featuring fresh vegetables and dips — the preference for pickled over raw vegetables is what defines a relish tray. Think of it as the center of a vegetable Venn diagram, primed to whet your appetite, feeling more akin to an Italian antipasto but without the cheese and cured meats. For a fun twist, try adding pickled peaches or other summer fruits to your next relish tray.

Relish trays have long been a tradition at supper clubs, serving as the opening act to the meal. However, their origins may not be what you expect. The earliest iterations of pickled vegetables at dinner parties started with the humble celery. A 19th-century dinner party wouldn't have been worth writing about if it didn't feature coveted and expensive produce decorating the table. Ornamental food displays were all the rage in Jane Austen and E.M. Forster novels. Wealthy hosts and hostesses — both in novels and in real life — would show off their staff's pickling skills by displaying pickled celery in ornamental jars.

Thinking of serving up one of these snackable options at your own supper club? A good rule of thumb for snack boards is to follow the charcuterie portioning guideline: three ounces per guest.