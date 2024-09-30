Pickle Corn On The Cob For A Tangy And Sweet Snack

When corn season comes to an end, there's a great way to preserve the taste of summer: Pickle your corn on the cob for a unique twist on a sunny classic. Not only does the pickling process extend its shelf life — letting you enjoy it for up to two months instead of just a few days — but it also maintains the veggie's sweetness and preserves a bit of crunch while infusing a zesty punch into each bite. Plus, you can switch it up with different aromatics to suit your taste.

Try our basic refrigerator pickling recipe for a traditional garlic and dill flavor, or play around with seasonings like lemon and chili flakes, or mustard seed and red onion. You can even swap in a different type of vinegar, such as apple cider or Champagne. Refrigerator pickling works well with almost any veggie, or even fruit. Experiment with pickled green cherry tomatoes, okra, chili peppers, string beans, carrots, cherries, or watermelon.

As you prepare this newfound treat, keep these tips in mind. Be sure to pickle your corn on the cob immediately after you get it to capture its sweetest flavor and freshest texture. Fully submerge the cobs to keep out oxygen. Write the date on your container to track freshness (removable tape works well), and give it a big sniff to ensure it's still good before tasting. If it looks and smells briny and fresh, you're good to go.