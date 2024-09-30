Pickle Corn On The Cob For A Tangy And Sweet Snack
When corn season comes to an end, there's a great way to preserve the taste of summer: Pickle your corn on the cob for a unique twist on a sunny classic. Not only does the pickling process extend its shelf life — letting you enjoy it for up to two months instead of just a few days — but it also maintains the veggie's sweetness and preserves a bit of crunch while infusing a zesty punch into each bite. Plus, you can switch it up with different aromatics to suit your taste.
Try our basic refrigerator pickling recipe for a traditional garlic and dill flavor, or play around with seasonings like lemon and chili flakes, or mustard seed and red onion. You can even swap in a different type of vinegar, such as apple cider or Champagne. Refrigerator pickling works well with almost any veggie, or even fruit. Experiment with pickled green cherry tomatoes, okra, chili peppers, string beans, carrots, cherries, or watermelon.
As you prepare this newfound treat, keep these tips in mind. Be sure to pickle your corn on the cob immediately after you get it to capture its sweetest flavor and freshest texture. Fully submerge the cobs to keep out oxygen. Write the date on your container to track freshness (removable tape works well), and give it a big sniff to ensure it's still good before tasting. If it looks and smells briny and fresh, you're good to go.
How to serve your pickled corn
Once you've stocked pickled corn on the cob in your fridge, you have a culinary ace up your sleeve. Serve it solo as a refreshing snack, or add it to your dinner plate as a visually appealing side that brightens your meal. Alternatively, cut the kernels off the cob and toss them almost anywhere to elevate your dishes.
These little gems are great in salads, soups, or grain bowls. Sprinkle them in tacos to add a tangy element, place them on top of burgers to keep your guests guessing, or throw them on pizza for an unexpected twist. You can even add them to your favorite cocktail, go-to martini, or bloody mary to give your brunch a filling boost.
Pickled corn on the cob is a powerful flavor enhancer because it provides the delightful sweetness and popping texture of fresh corn, juxtaposed with the salty, tangy kick from the pickling process. And since it comes on the cob, no utensils are needed. Most of all, pickled corn on the cob is a surprising new way to serve an old favorite.