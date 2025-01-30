Trader Joe's Latest Frozen Item Has One Ingredient Fans Don't Like

If you live in one of the 42 states with a Trader Joe's, you might have noticed the chain has added a new item to its freezer aisle, and it's one frozen meal that some people might always be skipping when they head to stores. The product is Handheld Chicken Pot Pies, and these pseudo-Hot Pockets consist of all the ingredients of chicken pot pie sealed up inside a pastry, empanada-style. That sounds great — except some people on social media are up in arms over the language used to describe the meat filling: "Mostly dark meat chicken" the box reads (via Trader Joe's).

One user on Instagram commented, "The 'mostly' is sending me," punctuated with a laughing with tears emoji. Another asked about the "legal definition" of mostly when it comes to what we eat (per Instagram). And while many commenters on this post were able to overlook the word "mostly" and expressed their interest in at least trying the handheld pot pies, still more expressed unwillingness based on the fact that there was dark meat in them at all. This was mirrored by comments on a Reddit thread, with one poster writing, "Oh man, I'm not a fan of dark meat chicken or I'd be all over those" (via Reddit).