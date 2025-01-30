Trader Joe's Latest Frozen Item Has One Ingredient Fans Don't Like
If you live in one of the 42 states with a Trader Joe's, you might have noticed the chain has added a new item to its freezer aisle, and it's one frozen meal that some people might always be skipping when they head to stores. The product is Handheld Chicken Pot Pies, and these pseudo-Hot Pockets consist of all the ingredients of chicken pot pie sealed up inside a pastry, empanada-style. That sounds great — except some people on social media are up in arms over the language used to describe the meat filling: "Mostly dark meat chicken" the box reads (via Trader Joe's).
One user on Instagram commented, "The 'mostly' is sending me," punctuated with a laughing with tears emoji. Another asked about the "legal definition" of mostly when it comes to what we eat (per Instagram). And while many commenters on this post were able to overlook the word "mostly" and expressed their interest in at least trying the handheld pot pies, still more expressed unwillingness based on the fact that there was dark meat in them at all. This was mirrored by comments on a Reddit thread, with one poster writing, "Oh man, I'm not a fan of dark meat chicken or I'd be all over those" (via Reddit).
Alternatives to Trader Joe's Handheld Chicken Hot Pies
If the idea of "mostly" dark meat squicks you out, but you're at Trader Joe's and have a craving for pot pie, you could instead pick up the chain's refrigerated Chicken Pot Pie (this made with "tender chicken meat," which, apparently, no one objects to). Instead of being handheld, this option is more like your traditional pot pie, minus the pie shape, sold fully cooked in a microwavable-or-bakeable tray, and featuring a puff pastry crust. These are located, again, in the refrigerated section, likely near the cheeses — though it might be different in your individual store.
You can also just make your own version of a chicken pot pie, using all Trader Joe's ingredients, like its precooked "Just Chicken," which is chicken breast meat, the refrigerated tubs of mirepoix, and the company's own biscuits or puff pastry (if it's in season) — if you use the latter, you could even make your own handheld pot pies. Since Trader Joe's also sells very affordable seasonings and spices, source the popular Herbs de Provence for a French take on the classic dish, or sprinkle in the umami-rich Mushroom and Company seasoning blend.