How The Clover Club Cocktail Regained Its Popularity After Nearly A Century

With its ethereal pink color and cloud-like top layer, the Clover Club cocktail looks like a fairy tale in a glass. The standard recipe is a simple sour (spirit, citrus, sweetener) of gin, lemon juice, and raspberry syrup with the addition of egg white foam on top. Created in the early 20th century, the drink is a pre-Prohibition classic whose popularity started to wane. Today, it's experiencing a moment, much like the espresso martini has recaptured the public's taste buds.

Invented at the men's club of the same name located in Philadelphia's Bellevue-Stratford Hotel, the cocktail was all the rage amongst the high-class gents who frequented the club. That is until it received a death knell in the 30s when Esquire magazine called it one of the ten worst drinks of the prior decade. Suddenly, no man would be seen with such a maligned cocktail in his hand.

When the cocktail renaissance of the 2000s arrived, the hunger for classic cocktails grew. Ironically, cocktail historian David Wondrich included the Clover Club in an Esquire column in 2007. Then, in 2008, the drink was given even more exposure when bartender Julie Reiner opened the Clover Club bar in Brooklyn and featured a retooled version of the cocktail on the menu.

Referring back to the oldest print recipe of the drink, Reiner tempered the sweetness by adding dry vermouth whose botanicals complement the gin and add a layer of complexity. While variations exist, start with a base of 1½ to 2 ounces of gin, ½ ounce each of lemon juice and raspberry syrup or jam, and one egg white (approximately ½ ounce).