Turn Everyday Spices Into Bold Cocktail Infusions

We're all for tequila and corner-store margarita mix or instant cocktail packets, but if you have extra time, infusing your own cocktail blends with spices unlocks a whole new world of flavor. If you've never infused liquor with spices, the process is simpler than it seems. To understand the art of spiced cocktail infusions, Food Republic spoke with Nicole Yarovinsky, beverage director at Michelin green-starred Chicago restaurant Daisies, and Denisse Soto, beverage consultant at Michelin-starred Chicago restaurant Cariño.

The time required for infusions depends on the method and ingredients. According to Soto, if you're using a high-proof spirit, you should infuse your spices for at least a week in a sealed jar or container in a cold room. "However," she noted, "there are other methods to achieve a faster infusion, ranging from 3 to 12 hours: a pressure method with a whipping siphon, a hot siphon typically used for tea or coffee (though this yields a smaller volume), or a sous vide, which produces great results by slow cooking for about 12 hours."

Not all ingredients infuse the same, however, so timing should be adjusted based on spice potency. "For example, if you're using stronger herbs to create a homemade gin-style infusion, you can steep them with the classic method for just three days in a normal-proof spirit (80–100 proof)," Soto explained. "For hot peppers, a faster infusion can be achieved in about 24 hours — or even overnight — depending on the level of spice you want in your cocktails. For nonalcoholic infusions, the hot siphon works wonderfully, delivering a clean, light-colored liquid with strong flavors from your components."