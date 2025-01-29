Halo Top's Ice Cream Lineup Will Look A Lot Different In 2025
Halo Top has become a powerhouse of an ice cream brand in recent years, bringing low-calorie, high-flavor desserts to the masses. While customers have come to love all its many flavors, the business of ice cream, much like the enjoyment of the product, requires quick movement to maximize your efforts. With that in mind, Halo Top has announced a change to its flavor lineup for 2025, with some familiar favorites being retired to the Flavor Hall of Fame in order to make room for new and exciting treats.
According to a release shared with Food Republic, loyal consumers of Halo Top pints will have to say goodbye strawberry, mango, and raspberry sorbet, as well as three flavors in the Keto series: caramel butter pecan, chocolate caramel lava cake, and peanut butter chocolate. The company is also phasing out a handful of dairy pints, including candy bar, chocolate cake batter, caramel macchiato, oatmeal cookie, and red velvet. Many of Halo Top's pops are also being discontinued, including its fruit and yogurt lines, as well as select flavors among dairy and Keto pops.
But don't panic just yet, eight new flavors will be joining the lineup this year. "While we're sad to see them go, we're excited about the products that will take their place –- like our incredible new options that have mix-ins in every bite at only 490 calories per pint," says Ryan Roznowski, Director of Brand Marketing, in Halo Top's press release. "We are always listening to our fans have brought flavors back due to popular demand in the past, so while it's goodbye to these flavors for now, you never know what the future will hold!"
Halo Top's journey over the years
Halo Top has had a long journey from its founding in 2012 to the heights it has reached today. The LA-based company fought for years – sometimes literally, like when the owner, Justin Woolverton, had a narrow brush with carbon dioxide poisoning due to driving samples packed in dry ice around the City of Angels — just to stay on grocery store shelves. Then a GQ article about a reporter eating nothing but its ice cream for 10 days went viral and skyrocketed the company into the public eye.
A company decision to foreground the calories of each pint to attract its desired consumer base helped fuel a massive rise through the competitive world of ice cream manufacturing, landing them the best-selling pint in America in 2017. On the heels of this success, Halo Top opened its first brick-and-mortar location in LA in 2017. It expanded to three locations before ultimately closing its retail shops in 2019 to focus on grocery stores and e-commerce.
This decision was likely in part due to the acquisition of the company by Wells Enterprises Inc., a dairy manufacturer based in Le Mars, Iowa, aka the ice cream capital of the world, who purchased the company in 2019. Wells Enterprises, who also own the popular Blue Bunny, helped improve the texture of the ice cream, which was at times considered too dense, as well as introducing products like the Halo Top crossbody bag for ice cream on the go.