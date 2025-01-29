Halo Top's Ice Cream Lineup Will Look A Lot Different In 2025

Halo Top has become a powerhouse of an ice cream brand in recent years, bringing low-calorie, high-flavor desserts to the masses. While customers have come to love all its many flavors, the business of ice cream, much like the enjoyment of the product, requires quick movement to maximize your efforts. With that in mind, Halo Top has announced a change to its flavor lineup for 2025, with some familiar favorites being retired to the Flavor Hall of Fame in order to make room for new and exciting treats.

According to a release shared with Food Republic, loyal consumers of Halo Top pints will have to say goodbye strawberry, mango, and raspberry sorbet, as well as three flavors in the Keto series: caramel butter pecan, chocolate caramel lava cake, and peanut butter chocolate. The company is also phasing out a handful of dairy pints, including candy bar, chocolate cake batter, caramel macchiato, oatmeal cookie, and red velvet. Many of Halo Top's pops are also being discontinued, including its fruit and yogurt lines, as well as select flavors among dairy and Keto pops.

But don't panic just yet, eight new flavors will be joining the lineup this year. "While we're sad to see them go, we're excited about the products that will take their place –- like our incredible new options that have mix-ins in every bite at only 490 calories per pint," says Ryan Roznowski, Director of Brand Marketing, in Halo Top's press release. "We are always listening to our fans have brought flavors back due to popular demand in the past, so while it's goodbye to these flavors for now, you never know what the future will hold!"