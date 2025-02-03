The Thai Ingredient To Add A Citrusy Burst In Your Drinks
Lemongrass is a fragrant, staple ingredient in Thai cooking. You'll often find it adding a delicious lemony zing to fan-favorite dishes, from Thai-style mussels to lemongrass tofu with Asian greens. But did you know it can also be added to drinks for a citrusy burst of flavor? That's right — this versatile ingredient can bring a unique, Thai-inspired twist to your everyday sodas, cocktails, and even water!
But how do you go about adding lemongrass to your drinks? One way is by turning it into a syrup. This simple process involves smashing the lemongrass stalk and placing it in a pan with water and sugar — just bring it to a boil over high heat, cover the pan, and let it simmer for 20 minutes. Then, strain it, and voilà! You have a delicious lemongrass syrup ready to infuse into your drinks.
You can also enhance the flavor by adding ingredients like mint, ginger, or kaffir lime. Try mixing it with soda for a zesty, refreshing drink that will truly transport you straight to the beaches of Thailand. For extra flavor, add the syrup to a homemade citrus seltzer along with ice for a refreshing, Thai-inspired twist — the possibilities are endless!
Other ways to use lemongrass in your drinks
For the grown-ups, why not try infusing your favorite spirit with lemongrass? Simply peel the stalks, place them in your alcohol of choice, and let them sit for at least 24 hours in a cool, dry place. The longer you let the lemongrass infuse, the stronger the flavor will be, so consider leaving it for a couple of weeks rather than just overnight. The result will be a delicious, lemony-infused spirit that makes an excellent addition to cocktails. Try putting a spin on the classic spicy margarita — the citrusy notes of lemongrass perfectly complement the tartness of lime juice and pair beautifully with sweet, orangey Cointreau.
For those looking for a zero-alcohol option, lemongrass still has you covered! You can even add a drop of lemongrass-infused oil to a simple glass of water to enhance its flavor. Making it is simple — just peel the stalks, crush them with a mortar and pestle, and infuse them in an oil of your choice. Leave the mixture in a warm, sunny place for 48 hours before straining.