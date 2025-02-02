Can You Reheat Store-Bought Cookies And How Do You Do It?

Nothing beats fresh, hot cookies straight out of the oven. They can be easy, like three-ingredient peanut butter cookies, and to make extra chewy cookies, skip the sugar and use agave syrup. But when you're having a dinner party, you've already been in the kitchen preparing, and you want to enjoy the wine and conversation rather than messing with fresh cookies, can you reheat store-bought cookies and pass them off as homemade? Yes, you can. Trick your friends into thinking store-bought cookies are fresh with just a couple simple steps.

Store-bought reheated cookies work great in the microwave or oven. And you can make them well-done, so they break with a nice crisp, or toast the exterior and melt the insides for a delicious, no-one-would-know-they-weren't-fresh, chewy interior. These methods also work to reheat store-bought pie and cinnamon rolls just like homemade, so your guests will think you're a true kitchen master or had help on the payroll waiting in the wings.

When it comes to microwave reheating, you just need a little extra moisture for your store-bought cookies. Wrap them in moist paper towels and microwave them for about 15 seconds (depending on how many cookies you're working with). They'll come out chewy and gooey — the microwave cooks from the inside out. Just be careful not to zap them for too long because, even with the added moisture, as the microwave could dry them out.