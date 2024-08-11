The Textural Difference Between Pavlova And Meringue

The primary ingredient in both a pavlova and a meringue is egg whites, and the two desserts actually look and taste fairly similar when they are finished. However, a meringue is crunchy throughout, and it easily breaks down into delicate, fine crumbs — although some meringue variations can also be delightfully chewy. On the other hand, a pavlova is crisp on the outside with a soft and marshmallowy center. This textural distinction comes from slightly different ingredient additions, and how each treat is cooked.

Meringues are usually made by simply beating egg whites and sugar together until the mixture forms stiff peaks. As the sugar is gradually added during whipping, the texture thickens and the sheen turns glossy — this is a French meringue. It is often piped into pointy-peaked cookies or piled on top of pies or tarts and then torched or broiled, in which case, cream of tartar is typically added for stability.

A pavlova starts in exactly the same way, so it is technically made with a French meringue base. After the mixture is beaten, cornstarch and either lemon juice, vinegar, or cream of tartar is added in. Any of these acids promote stability. Cornstarch helps maintain the soft consistency, reinforces the structure, and absorbs liquid that may seep out from the egg whites. Before cooking, a pavlova is typically spread out into a cake-shaped round.