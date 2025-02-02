For A Hint Of Citrus, Add One Popular Liqueur To Your Hot Chocolate

The bright zing of oranges is a delicious pairing with chocolate. The sweet acidity of the citrus balances both the sweet and bitter notes of the chocolate creating a completely new flavor combination. You often see the pairing in luscious chocolate-orange desserts, including cheesecake, cookies, and cakes like a chocolate orange crepe cake. But when you prefer something quaffable, consider hot chocolate with one of the best-known orange liqueurs: Cointreau.

You often see Cointreau used in cocktails like the margarita, the cosmo, and even a variation on the lemon drop. While there are more generic orange liqueurs out there, Cointreau is a proprietary triple sec-style and, as such, is of much higher quality with a higher price point to boot. Triple sec starts with a neutral base spirit, which means that the spirit adds no extra flavor. Instead, it acts as a delivery system for whatever is added to it. To that, you add a flavor — in this case oranges — and a sweetener. The combination of a neutral base and the use of dried bitter and sweet orange peels give Cointreau a clean, bright, sweet flavor.

When combined with hot chocolate, this liqueur brings the boozy orange to the fore and balances the sweetness of the hot chocolate with its alcoholic kick. By adding a dusting of orange zest and a sprinkling of bittersweet chocolate over whipped cream on top, you'll have a decadent, dessert-like treat.