Uncle Zip's Beef Jerky: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

Uncle Zip's Beef Jerky is a small-town business focused on producing small-batch jerky without any additives or preservatives. After Bill Howell (better known as "Zip") received a dehydrator in the 1990s, he began making his own beef jerky. Once Zip passed away in 2005, his son, Ken Howell, turned his father's latest hobby and part-time side hustle into a full-on business.

With logistical support from his mother, as well as his good friend Jeff Harris, Ken Howell focused on expanding Uncle Zip's Beef Jerky in honor of his dad. Before appearing on "Shark Tank," Howell spent a decade making and selling jerky in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina. He became a beloved local character and got tons of positive buzz at sporting events, food stores, and other public avenues. His reason for trying to score a deal with the "Shark Tank" investors had everything to do with increasing Uncle Zip's production capacity, as he was eager to take the family business to the next level.

Prior to his appearance on the show, Howell also lost his nephew and mother, putting a strain on him personally. He needed an investment to get his jerky business back to making steady sales. The entrepreneur was hopeful that with a reasonable investment, he could purchase more production equipment, make more jerky, and expand Uncle Zip's availability across the United States. But would he actually land a deal on "Shark Tank," like similar companies Three Jerks Jerky and Pan's Mushroom Jerky?