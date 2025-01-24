Uncle Zip's Beef Jerky: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank
Uncle Zip's Beef Jerky is a small-town business focused on producing small-batch jerky without any additives or preservatives. After Bill Howell (better known as "Zip") received a dehydrator in the 1990s, he began making his own beef jerky. Once Zip passed away in 2005, his son, Ken Howell, turned his father's latest hobby and part-time side hustle into a full-on business.
With logistical support from his mother, as well as his good friend Jeff Harris, Ken Howell focused on expanding Uncle Zip's Beef Jerky in honor of his dad. Before appearing on "Shark Tank," Howell spent a decade making and selling jerky in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina. He became a beloved local character and got tons of positive buzz at sporting events, food stores, and other public avenues. His reason for trying to score a deal with the "Shark Tank" investors had everything to do with increasing Uncle Zip's production capacity, as he was eager to take the family business to the next level.
Prior to his appearance on the show, Howell also lost his nephew and mother, putting a strain on him personally. He needed an investment to get his jerky business back to making steady sales. The entrepreneur was hopeful that with a reasonable investment, he could purchase more production equipment, make more jerky, and expand Uncle Zip's availability across the United States. But would he actually land a deal on "Shark Tank," like similar companies Three Jerks Jerky and Pan's Mushroom Jerky?
What happened to Uncle Zip's Beef Jerky on Shark Tank?
In 2011, Ken Howell headed to the "Shark Tank" stage on Season 2, Episode 4, hoping to score an investment of $25,000 for 20% of his family business. He made a lively pitch while wearing a branded Uncle Zip's Beef Jerky apron and chef's hat. To the on-screen investors, Howell claimed his jerky was unlike any other variety available on the market. Not only was his one-of-a-kind product made without any additives or nitrates, but its softer consistency and fresher taste (with no "chemical blah" flavor) was a significant selling point.
Howell handed out jerky samples to the judges, and went on to share that Uncle Zip's had accumulated a total of $100,000 in sales at its peak. Yet, it only made about $40,000 to $50,000 over the past year. Even though all the Sharks (including guest judge Jeff Foxworthy) enjoyed the taste of Howell's jerky, Robert Herjavec brought up concerns about longevity. Uncle Zip's jerky was safe to eat for only two months — considering how long conventional beef jerky lasts, there was a significant gap. This would make the product more difficult to distribute and sell nationwide.
Since Uncle Zip's Beef Jerky was still operating on such a small scale after 10 years on the market — and the Sharks felt its returns were unimpressive – no investor felt compelled to act. Unfortunately, Ken Howell left the "Shark Tank" stage empty-handed.
Uncle Zip's Beef Jerky after Shark Tank
Even though Ken Howell walked away from the Tank without a deal, he was able to garner a significant amount of sales from his on-screen debut. At one point, Howell had more orders than he could manage. The increase in attention lifted the business owner's spirits, and he got Uncle Zip's Beef Jerky back into a profitable space. He was even able to make local donations to school fundraisers and a children's hospital, providing both Uncle Zip products as well as cash.
While a steady uptake in business proved beneficial for his brand, a few years later in 2013, Howell was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. Despite this, he continued to run his jerky business with the continued support from his family and friends. In 2014, the jolly and passionate business owner died at the age of 45. This wasn't the end of Uncle Zip's Beef Jerky, as Howell's longtime best friend, Jeff Harris – who supported Howell from the start, and was responsible for creating the company website — decided to take over and keep Howell's (and his father's) dream alive.
Is Uncle Zip's Beef Jerky still in business?
If you've been hoping to get your hands on a package of Uncle Zip's Beef Jerky, you're in luck. While Jeff Harris implemented a handful of changes over the years, Uncle Zip's is still in business. When Harris took over in 2014, he attempted to outsource production and sales. However, the new owner quickly realized what made Uncle Zip's unique had a lot to do with the jerky's homemade, small-batch taste.
Harris eventually pivoted tactics, started making the jerky himself (just as Howell did), and focused on increasing online sales. With the help of his daughter, Harris also upgraded Uncle Zip's product line with several new flavors. While the company still sells Howell's original recipe, which is made with soy sauce, the brand now offers eight unique varieties, including mesquite, hot chili lime, teriyaki, and habanero.
While the company's Instagram account hasn't been updated since 2019, the website for Uncle Zip's Beef Jerky remains up and running. You can purchase single packs of jerky for $7.99, or choose from a variety of assortment packs. The website also features a jerky club, in which customers can pay a monthly fee to get fresh jerky delivered to their doorstep once a month.
What's next for Uncle Zip's Beef Jerky?
Apart from purchasing jerky online, you can also visit Uncle Zip's brick and mortar store location in Hope Mills, North Carolina. You can purchase a variety of locally-made goods like popcorn, sodas, and hot sauce there, in addition to jerky, of course. Better yet, in the last few years, Uncle Zip's has gained a newfound reputation for selling the best candy apples in town.
With the help of his daughter Jenna, who began making the apples in 2024, Jeff Harris has successfully added this classic dessert into his lineup of offerings. These delectable treats come sliced instead of whole — a pretty genius way to eat caramel apples without breaking your teeth. The variety of fancy flavors includes Oreo cookie, s'mores, and strawberry shortcake, and the store just barely keeps up with the high demand. Local customers in the know can also request chocolate-dipped apples covered in crushed pretzels.
In the future, Harris hopes to expand his candy apple business so customers can place orders in advance. Since Uncle Zip's apples have become a favored product among Hope Mills residents — and the jerky biz is also going strong — Harris wants to find a way to expand the business even further, so he has also set his sights on opening a secondary store for Uncle Zip's products. It seems like this flourishing company is one that didn't need help from "Shark Tank" after all.