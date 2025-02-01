Lighten Up Creamy Pasta Sauce With One Heavy Cream Substitute

If you're not a big fan of Greek yogurt, there are still several substitutions you can use for heavy cream. For a slightly lighter alternative, half-and-half is the answer you're looking for. It contains less milk fat than whipping cream but still delivers a rich consistency, making it the simplest way to replace heavy cream with minimal changes in texture. For an even lighter option, 2% milk can work, but you may need to add a bit of cheese or cornstarch to thicken the milk and ensure your sauce comes out thick and heavy on the spoon.

Similar to Greek yogurt, you can also swap your heavy cream for sour cream or even cottage cheese. These will both ensure your sauce comes out creamy and tangy, with cottage cheese bringing some extra nutritional value to the table.

If you're looking for dairy-free options, soy milk and coconut milk are great go-tos. Coconut milk does have a strong flavor profile, however, so make sure you and all your dinner-mates are fans. White beans or cannellini beans are also your secret to a creamy sauce with no dairy. Boil the beans in vegetable stock and blend them into a thick paste for full creaminess.